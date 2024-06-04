Jharkhand’s 14 Lok Sabha seats saw the BJP and its old ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) face the INDIA bloc comprising of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), RJD and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Lennin) Liberation [CPI(ML)L]. Exit polls suggest that BJP is set to retain its majority, winning over nine seats, while the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is likely to win the remaining.

The INDIA bloc, which currently is in power in the state assembly centred its campaign on the recent arrest of ex-CM Hemant Soren in the land scam case, accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies. As per the seat-sharing formula for the NDA, BJP is fighting on 13 seats while AJSU is contesting on the Girdih seat. On the INDIA group, Congress contested on seven seats, JMM five seats, and [CPI(ML)L] and RJD on one seat each.

Polling was held in four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The phase-wise voter turnout was 66.01% in phase 4, 63.21% in phase 5, while phase 6 and 7 saw 65.39% and 70.66%.

Follow the live updates below: