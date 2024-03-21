JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda resigns from Karnataka Council

March 21, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Four-time MLC Marithibbegowda of JD(S) has resigned from his Council membership. He submitted his resignation to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti at his residence-office in Hubballi on March 21.

Speaking to mediapersons later, he said that he had taken the decision after consulting his electorate and well-wishers, and would decide his next step in the coming days.

Mr. Marithibbegowda said JD(S) party’s decisions were made by former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and his sons former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna. None of the loyal party workers and leaders had been consulted on any decision, including aligning with the BJP.

