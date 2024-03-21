ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda resigns from Karnataka Council

March 21, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

He had taken the decision after consulting his electorate and well-wishers

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) MLC Marithibbegowda submits his resignation to Karnataka Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti at his residence-office in Hubballi on March 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

Four-time MLC Marithibbegowda of JD(S) has resigned from his Council membership. He submitted his resignation to Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti at his residence-office in Hubballi on March 21.

Speaking to mediapersons later, he said that he had taken the decision after consulting his electorate and well-wishers, and would decide his next step in the coming days.

Mr. Marithibbegowda said JD(S) party’s decisions were made by former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and his sons former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna. None of the loyal party workers and leaders had been consulted on any decision, including aligning with the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US