JD(S) is a farmers’ party and cannot cease to exist: HDK

April 16, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister and Mandya Lok Sabha JD(S) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, April 16, stated that the Janata Dal-Secular will not cease to exist as pictured by the ruling Congress following its alliance with the BJP.

Without taking the name of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Kumaraswamy said some people are saying that the JD(S) has been “sold” to the BJP. It is the party that has the blessings of farmers. It is a farmers’ party that cannot go away, the former CM said, at his election campaign in Malavalli.

He expressed confidence that the JD(S) will win the Mandya and two other seats it is contesting while the BJP will bag the remaining seats that are going to polls in the first phase on April 26.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Mr. Kumaraswamy targetted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar in his 45-minute long address. “The people of Mandya are with me. The people in Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, and Kolar have been supporting former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda since his 60-year-old political journey. Mr. Deve Gowda asked me to go with the BJP for the development of Karnataka and the Cauvery,” he said.

He appealed to the people to trust him and support him, thinking of Kumaranna as a member in your family.

Describing the battle for Mandya as the battle of self-respect, he said the election he is fighting is not his but of the people of Mandya. Some people told me ‘Go Back Kumaraswamy’ (to fight the polls in Mandya) but they don’t know how many said ‘Come Back Kumaranna’. “I am in the poll fray to address the sufferings of the people and the problems you all faced without Cauvery water,” he observed.

The former CM said he had no intentions of fighting the polls because of his health issues. “But your affection brought me here to fight the polls and to help raise your problems in the Parliament and with the Centre.”

Commenting on the Congress candidate (Star Chandru), Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party has fielded him as he has money. “What kind of development he plans to bring for Mandya?” he asked.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he is not keen on any position at the Centre as his admirers say he would become a Union Minister. “That is not an issue. The JD(S) joined hands with the BJP to bring a solution for Cauvery, and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again. At 91 years, Mr. Deve Gowda fights for the Cauvery going in a wheelchair to the Rajya Sabha. He raised his voice for Mandya and the need for Mekedatu,” he told the gathering.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he does not wish to remain in politics if he cannot ensure the Mekedatu project in the coming years.

He said the Constitution is safe and the Dalits need not be bothered over the Congress’ accusations that the BJP is out to change the Constitution.

He also asked Congress why it did not make Mallikarjuna Kharge the CM when Mr. Deve Gowda suggested his name in place of mine when the Congress and JD(S) joined hands to form the government.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, senior JD(S) leaders and local leaders were present.

