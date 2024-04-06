ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna seeks apology of RSS leaders in Sakaleshpur

April 06, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, seeking re-election from the Hassan seat, has tendered a public apology to the leaders and workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha if any of his past remarks hurt them. Mr. Prajwal Revanna is contesting the election with the support of the BJP.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Sakleshpur on Saturday, Prajwal Revanna said he would seek apologies from leaders and workers of the RSS if he had made any remarks about the organisation without fully understanding it. “If there are any leaders of the RSS here, I seek all your apologies for my remarks. Then I made remarks as part of the struggle. But today I have understood it. Hence, I seek your apologies,” he said.

He said workers of both the BJP and JD(S) would work with coordination in the district. He sought people’s apologies if he had committed any mistakes in the last five years. “Please forgive me if I have erred in my last five years and give me a chance to correct myself,” he said.

Senior leaders of the BJP were present at the meeting.

