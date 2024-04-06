GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna seeks apology of RSS leaders in Sakaleshpur

April 06, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, seeking re-election from the Hassan seat, has tendered a public apology to the leaders and workers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha if any of his past remarks hurt them. Mr. Prajwal Revanna is contesting the election with the support of the BJP.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Sakleshpur on Saturday, Prajwal Revanna said he would seek apologies from leaders and workers of the RSS if he had made any remarks about the organisation without fully understanding it. “If there are any leaders of the RSS here, I seek all your apologies for my remarks. Then I made remarks as part of the struggle. But today I have understood it. Hence, I seek your apologies,” he said.

He said workers of both the BJP and JD(S) would work with coordination in the district. He sought people’s apologies if he had committed any mistakes in the last five years. “Please forgive me if I have erred in my last five years and give me a chance to correct myself,” he said.

Senior leaders of the BJP were present at the meeting.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Janata Dal - Secular / Hassan / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.