Janajagruthi Vedike urges voters not to get induced by liquor or money while exercising their franchise

April 24, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dharmasthala-based Akhila Karnataka Janajagruthi Vedike that works for alcohol deaddiction besides fighting other vices, has urged voters across Karnataka not to get induced by liquor or money while voting.

Vedike president Rajanna M. Koravi in a statement here said the vedike has been creating awareness in this regard through distribution of pamphlets; over 23 lakh pamphlets were distributed so far through district and taluk units of the Vedike.

The Navajeevana Samithis of the vedike that take care of addicts post de-addiction camps were working as watchdogs against distribution of liquor and money to ensure inducement-free elections on April 26 and May 7, Mr. Koravar said.

The vedike has told its members to keep a close watch on activities of voter inducement and immediately alert the authorities concerned upon finding any such activities in their area, he said.

Mr. Koravar said though NOTA (None Of The Above) was an option to be exercised by voters if they find no suitable candidates, influencing voters to exercise NOTA through misinformation campaigns, should not be encouraged. The vedike has therefore urged voters to exercise their right without any fear or favour to elect the right candidate.

Established in 1992 to bring in an addiction-free society, the vedike has 37 district units across the state and 15 taluk units in undivided Dakshina Kannada. Working under the guidance of Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, the Vedike has been organising alcohol de-addiction camps, awareness programmes, health awareness programmes, self-employment training and similar programmes focussing on rural areas. The Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project provides about Rs. 6 crore annual grant to the Vedike to conduct its programmes. Hundreds of people who have come out of alcohol de-addiction through the camps were leading healthy life, the statement said.