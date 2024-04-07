Jana Sena sacrificed in seat-sharing only to oust YSRCP from A.P., says Pawan Kalyan

April 07, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 12:54 pm IST - Anakapalli

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan said his party could have gotten 50 seats as per the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance’s seat-sharing agreement. Still, they took only 21 seats with the aim of ousting the YSRCP and its leader, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, from the State and paving the way for a better future for the people.

“Konathala Ramakrishna is one of JSP’s 21 MLA candidates and he is contesting from the Anakapalli Assembly constituency. So, vote for him,” Pawan Kalyan appealed to the people who gathered at the Varahi Vijayabheri public meeting here on Sunday evening.

He campaigned in favour of Mr. Ramakrishna and BJP’s C.M. Ramesh, who is contesting from the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency.

The Varahi Vijayabheri covered areas including NTR Statue Junction, the fish market, Four Road Junction, Kanyakaparameshwari Junction, and from Velpula street to Nehru Chowk junction in Anakapalli town.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pawan said: “People should vote for both JSP’s Ramakrishna and BJP’s Ramesh, who are contesting on behalf of the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance. A strong alliance of leaders is required in the State for able governance, and I cannot do it alone. That is why JSP has allied with BJP and TDP to fight the YSRCP, which proved its inefficiency in the last five years. Soon, we will form our coalition government.”

‘Jagan cheated people of A.P.’

Mr. Pawan Kalyan targeted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that the latter was a cheater and a liquor merchant. “He (the CM) cheated the people of the State by failing to implement his election promises. He promised to give ₹15,000 under the Amma Vodi scheme, but every year, he reduced it by ₹1,000. He also promised a liquor-free State but started selling liquor instead,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan is not the Chief Minister but a liquor merchant. We need a real leader who will fight for the future of the State, unlike Mr. Jagan”Pawan KalyanPresident, Jana Sena Party

“Mr. Jagan is not the Chief Minister but a liquor merchant. We need a real leader who will fight for the future of the State, unlike Mr. Jagan. Minister Gudivada Amarnath is another businessman and land grabber like his leader. He was involved in a land scam in Vissannapeta. We will take action against Mr. Amarnath when we come to power. So people should think twice and give the candidates of the coalition parties a chance to form the government in these polls,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan urged.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan assured that he will specially focus on the issues related to Anakapalli Assembly segment and also the Lok Sabha segment as he has good relations with both Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. He will definitely work on job opportunities in Anakapalli SEZ, solutions to water problems, and resuming the offering of Anakapalli jaggery to TTD temple.

Development of Buddhist tourist centre, resolution of CPS pension issue, development of Anakapalli area hospital, development of dumping yard, completion of Uttarandhra Srujala Sravanthi project, control of cannabis trade through Anakapalli, road connectivity to Nukalamma temple, tax exemption on waste, protection of Vizag steel plant are among other public issues which will be resolved soon after their government is formed soon, he concluded.

