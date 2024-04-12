ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Jagarana Samithi protests against denial of Vizag Lok Sabha ticket to GVL Narasimha Rao

April 12, 2024 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They allege that BJP State president Purandeswari was responsible for denial of ticket to GVL

The Hindu Bureau

A group of youngsters, under the aegis of Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS), staged a protest at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC office, on Friday, demanding that BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao be given the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha ticket for the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youths carrying banners with the slogan “Vizag’s youth stands with GVL” and “GVL for Vizag” raised slogans “Purandeswari Down Down”, denouncing BJP State president D. Purandeswari and calling for an end to family politics.

Addressing the gathering, JJS State convener Vasu said that GVL had prepared a comprehensive plan for putting Vizag on the IT map of India. He alleged that Ms. Purandeswari had prevented the party ticket from being given to GVL for the sake of caste and family. He challenged Ms. Purandeswari to take an oath at Sri Sampath Vinayaka temple in the city, to prove that she had no role in the denial of ticket to GVL.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) former State vice president G. Vijay Kumar, JJS city convener Chintapalli Sunil Kumar and leaders Rajasekhar, Manohar, Srihari, Sai and Venkatesh were among those who participated in the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US