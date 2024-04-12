GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Jagarana Samithi protests against denial of Vizag Lok Sabha ticket to GVL Narasimha Rao

They allege that BJP State president Purandeswari was responsible for denial of ticket to GVL

April 12, 2024 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A group of youngsters, under the aegis of Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS), staged a protest at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC office, on Friday, demanding that BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao be given the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha ticket for the 2024 general elections.

The youths carrying banners with the slogan “Vizag’s youth stands with GVL” and “GVL for Vizag” raised slogans “Purandeswari Down Down”, denouncing BJP State president D. Purandeswari and calling for an end to family politics.

Addressing the gathering, JJS State convener Vasu said that GVL had prepared a comprehensive plan for putting Vizag on the IT map of India. He alleged that Ms. Purandeswari had prevented the party ticket from being given to GVL for the sake of caste and family. He challenged Ms. Purandeswari to take an oath at Sri Sampath Vinayaka temple in the city, to prove that she had no role in the denial of ticket to GVL.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) former State vice president G. Vijay Kumar, JJS city convener Chintapalli Sunil Kumar and leaders Rajasekhar, Manohar, Srihari, Sai and Venkatesh were among those who participated in the protest.

