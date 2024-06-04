GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Jammu and Kashmir election results 2024 LIVE updates: A fight between BJP, INDIA bloc for 5 seats

JKPDP and JKNC set to contest against one another in the first ever election of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:05 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir took place in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth phases of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled on April 19, April 26, May 13, May 20 and May 25 respectively. One of the UT’s five constituencies voted in each phase. 

This is the first election of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT since it was a part of the State of Jammu and Kashmir until 2019, when the special status of the State was revoked and it was divided into two Union Territories (Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh) under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The General Elections were also the first major poll since the elected Assembly was dissolved; the special status of the province abrogated by the BJP-led Union government; the Valley subjected to months of Internet shutdowns. The region recorded the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years, according to the Election Commission.

Also read: General Election 2024: full schedule

Key issues addressed during elections include making the politically volatile region with frequent instances of violence peaceful along with restoration of its Statehood. The UT was caught in the midst of controversy as several displaced Kashmiri pandits found their names missing from the electoral rolls.

As a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Indian National Congress is contesting for the Udhampur and Jammu seats against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag–Rajouri constituencies, however, two parties within the INDIA - Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - have fielded candidates against one another, with no contest from the NDA. The regional rivalry between PDP and NC has carried over terms: the former won three seats in 2014 and the latter won three seats in 2019. 

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Follow the live updates below:

  • June 04, 2024 08:01
    Counting about to begin

    Security is heightened and section 144 in certain areas, hours before counting begins across Jammu and Kashmir. 

    Speaking on the preparation for Lok Sabha poll counting day, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar told ANI, “All the preparations have been done...The training of the staff and randomization have also been done. The candidates of the political parties have been issued I-cards and sensitized. Section 144 has been imposed in the area of the counting and to maintain the sanctity of the model code of conduct so that there is no problem around 100 metres of the centre.”

  • June 04, 2024 07:23
    Key players in the J&K fight: Kashmir region

    Both JKNC and JKPDP fought for the remaining three seats, with no opposition from the National Democratic Alliance. In Srinagar, National Conference’s Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is competing with PDP’s Waheed Parra. In Baramulla, which recorded its highest voter turnout since 1984, former Chief Minister NC’s Omar Abdullah is contesting against PDP’s Fayaz Ahmad Mir, a former Rajya Sabha MP who represented Jammu and Kashmir from 2015 to 2021. 

    In Anantnag–Rajouri, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sayed of the PDP is pitted against NC’s Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi. The fight in the newly carved out Parliament seat resembled a “complex Shakespearian political drama” with complex voter demography, comprising Kashmiri speaking-voters, Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Paharis determining the outcome, The Hindu’s Peerzada Ashiq wrote earlier.

    The India Today Axis Exit Poll predicts the National Conference is likely to bag the three seats, while the BJP is predicted to win its two contested seats.

    Read more about Jammu and Kashmir’s electoral desires in this editorial.

  • June 03, 2024 15:41
    Key players in the J&K fight: Jammu and Udhampur

    The electoral tussle played out on multiple axes. Regional fights were seen in the Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies between the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC, a member of the INDIA bloc) and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In Jammu and Udhampur, the incumbent BJP battled Congress. 

    In Jammu, incumbent Lok Sabha MP BJP’s Jugal Kishore Sharma fought against the working president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress, Raman Bhalla. In the neighbouring Udhampur, BJP has fielded Jitendra Singh, a current Minister of State, against INC’s Chaudhary Lal Singh.

  • June 03, 2024 15:32
    Countdown: How Jammu and Kashmir voted

    The Union Territory voted for its five Lok Sabha seats in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 13, May 20 and May 25. The total voter turnout from the total 86,93,789 electors in the UT was 68.27% in phase one, 72.22% in phase two, 38.49% in phase four, 59.10% in phase five and 55.40% in phase six. The combined voter turnout was 58.46%, the highest ever, and the Kashmir Valley witnessed a “massive” 30 points jump in poll participation compared to 2019, the Election Commission said. Among these, the 18-59 years age group constitutes over 80% of the electorate in each constituency.

    The voter trends in the Valley are “salubrious compared to the past”, The Hindu noted, a rise from 13% in Srinagar and 34.6% in Baramulla in 2019. The latter registered its highest turnout since 1984 (61.1% participation). 

    These were the first Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370, which granted special status, was scrapped in 2019 and the erstwhile state was divided into two union territories under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

    Read more about the voter participation trends here.

