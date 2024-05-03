Jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan's brother files nomination from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

May 03, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Baramulla (J-K)

, Jailed separatist leader Mr. Nayeem Khan's brother, Mr. Munir Khan, on May 3 filed his nomination papers from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.



Mr. Nayeem Khan was arrested on July 24, 2017 in a terror-related case. He headed the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Mr. Nayeem Ahmad Khan. The front was banned by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mr. Munir Khan, who is a part of the Jammu Kashmir Nationalist People's Front Party, launched two years ago, filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president and separatist-turned-mainstream-politician Sajad Lone, former Rajya Sabha MP and PDP leader Mir Fayaz and former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who is currently in jail, have also filed nominations from the seat.

The last date for filing nominations from the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20.

