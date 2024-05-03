GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan's brother files nomination from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Munir Khan files nomination papers for Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, joining prominent leaders in upcoming elections.

May 03, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Baramulla (J-K)

PTI
Munir Khan. File image: X/@ANI

, Jailed separatist leader Mr. Nayeem Khan's brother, Mr. Munir Khan, on May 3 filed his nomination papers from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Mr. Nayeem Khan was arrested on July 24, 2017 in a terror-related case. He headed the Jammu Kashmir National Front led by Mr. Nayeem Ahmad Khan. The front was banned by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

NIA arrests 7 J&K separatist leaders for ‘creating unrest’

Mr. Munir Khan, who is a part of the Jammu Kashmir Nationalist People's Front Party, launched two years ago, filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency.

Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on Hurriyat leader’s challenge to framing of charges

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president and separatist-turned-mainstream-politician Sajad Lone, former Rajya Sabha MP and PDP leader Mir Fayaz and former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who is currently in jail, have also filed nominations from the seat.

The last date for filing nominations from the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20.

Terror funding: HC asks NIA to respond to Hurriyat leader Nayeem Khan’s bail plea

