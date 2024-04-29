Jailed AIP leader Engineer Rashid files nomination papers from Baramulla seat

April 29, 2024 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Incarcerated Abdul Rashid Sheikh, head of the Awami-e-Ittihad Party (AIP), on April 29 filed nomination papers through his representative from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

“Upon completion of all necessary legal and administrative formalities, the nomination was filed before Returning Officer Minga Sherpa at Baramulla,” AIP spokesperson Firdous Baba said.

The AIP has named the elder son of Er. Rashid, Abrar Rashid, as the covering candidate for the nominated candidate.

“Engineer Rashid always fought for the rights of Kashmiris, inside the Assembly and outside it, in the past 11 years. He always talked about human rights and the basic rights of Kashmiris. I request social activists and Democratic Progressive Azad party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, who won Rajya Sabha seat because of his vote, to support him. It’s time for the voters to see who is right and who is wrong. My father’s life is an open book,” Mr. Rashid’s son said.

