Jagadish Shettar campaigns in KLE Society

April 19, 2024 - Belagavi

Jagadish Shettar, BJP nominee from Belagavi constituency, campaigned in KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi on Friday.

This is the first time Mr. Shettar held a campaign meeting on the society premises since his candidature was announced. His nomination had led to some disapproval from local leaders in Belagavi. All the disgruntled leaders held a meeting at the residence of Prabhakar Kore, KLE Society chairman, to oppose Mr. Shettar’s nomination. They decided to request the party leadership in Bengaluru to change the candidate and choose a local leader instead. Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, Mr. Kore, MLA Abhay Patil, former MLA Anil Benake, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath and others were present in the meeting.

However, the party’s decision prevailed and local leaders were forced to accept it. However, most of these leaders were not very active in the campaign in Belagavi. Mr. Patil was deputed to Telangana and spent most of this time there. Mr. Shettar, did not spend much time consoling them either.

On Friday, however, Mr. Kore organised a campaign meeting on the society premises with most of the local leaders in attendance.

Mr. Kore sought votes for the BJP to enable a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If India has been made visible to the world, it is because of Mr. Modi’s bold and ambitious plans. They have transformed the country’s economy. India has emerged as a world power. This country needs such a PM again,” he said. To ensure that, we need to send Mr. Shettar to Delhi,” he said. “As CM, he has worked for the development of the State. His development works are still considered important today,” he added. He noted that Mr. Shettar was an alumnus of the society’s colleges.

The former CM met the staff members of JNMC campus of KLE Society and sought votes.

Mr. Shettar praised the KLE Society for its contribution to the education sector. “It has produced many notable politicians in its hundred years of history,” he said. He praised the seven founders.

He said that the safety situation of the country had improved after Mr. Modi took charge.

“The image of the country has changed. Today, the country is recognized as one of the strongest economies in the world. Even our enemy countries are afraid of India,” Mr. Shettar said. “Mr. Modi has run the country without corruption. His personality is without a single black spot,” he said.

He promised to work hard for the comprehensive development of Belagavi district. “It is very important for me. I will give priority to its development. We have to bring northern Karnataka to the level of south Karnataka, which is quite developed,” he said.

He said he had an inseparable relationship with Belagavi and urged people not to consider him an outsider. He said he would make efforts to develop Belagavi at the international level by creating better infrastructure facilities.

