IUML upbeat over electoral prospects of INDIA bloc

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is upbeat about the electoral prospects of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, of which it is a constituent.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said here on Tuesday that a trend had formed, especially in the northern States like Uttar Pradesh, in favour of the INDIA bloc. “Unlike the previous Lok Sabha elections, a clear trend has formed against the BJP. This will help the INDIA bloc come to power at the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that in the last elections, the INDIA bloc had minimum unity. “But this time, we have maximum unity. When INDIA bloc is united, the BJP, which has a low percentage of votes in the country, will be toppled,” he said.

In Kerala, the INDIA bloc means the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that he was not interested to go to the Rajya Sabha. “I have enough work to do here (in Kerala). I am not going to Rajya Sabha,” he told reporters.

The IUML leader said that his party had not discussed the additional Rajya Sabha seat that is given to the party, especially as its president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal had been busy. “When Thangal is free, we will discuss it.”

Mr. Kunhalikutty said that the IUML would launch an agitation in front of the Collectorates in Malabar on Wednesday protesting against the shortage of higher secondary seats in Malabar, especially Malappuram.

“The demand for additional higher secondary batches is just and genuine. The government should listen to it,” he said.

