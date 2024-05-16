Giving citizenship violates poll code, says IUML; to approach SC

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is planning to approach the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India against the Centre’s distribution of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

At least 14 people were handed their certificates by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at an event in the national capital on Wednesday. They had all come from Pakistan. A total of 300 people were granted citizenship certificates on the day.

IUML leaders, meanwhile, pointed out that the Union government had earlier told the apex court that it was not in a hurry to implement the CAA. That was in response to the petitions filed in the court by the IUML and a host of organisations and individuals seeking a stay against the implementation of the law.

The IUML claimed that the Centre had misled the apex court. The distribution of the citizenship certificates was an election gimmick, the IUML leaders alleged. The party would seek the opinion of legal experts against this, they added.

