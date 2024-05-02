ADVERTISEMENT

IUML sure of thumping wins in Ponnani, Malappuram

May 02, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 09:35 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Meeting of party’s district working committee on Wednesday reviews election process

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty addressing a district working committee meeting of the party in Malappuram on Wednesday.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) says that it is 100% sure of pulling thumping victories both in the Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies.

A meeting of the party’s district working committee held here on Wednesday reviewed the election process, particularly in the Ponnani and Malappuram constituencies. IUML State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who presided over the meeting, said that the party’s confidence had doubled after the elections.

IUML district general secretary P. Abdul Hameed said that United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate E.T. Mohammed Basheer would have a victory margin of two lakh votes in Malappuram. He said M.P. Abdussamad Samadani would be elected from Ponnani with a lead of minimum one lakh votes.

“These are the minimum expectations of the party after the reviews we conducted. When the results come, there will be more surprises,” he said.

Rahul’s victory

Mr. Hameed said that the Assembly segments of Eranad, Wandoor and Nilambur would together give a lead of at least one lakh votes to UDF candidate in Wayanad Rahul Gandhi. “The district will play a key role in Rahul Gandhi’s victory,” he said.

The meeting discussed the low polling percentage and the slow polling process, and expressed concerns over the unprecedented delays. “Such delays in a modern election are unheard. The delays caused a lot of difficulties for the people. It was at 11.30 p.m. when the last voter in a polling station at Nariparamba polled the vote,” said Mr. Hameed.

He said the low voter turnout would not affect the UDF, particularly the IUML.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said that the booth-wise data collected by the party were good enough to bolster the party’s confidence. “If you go by booths and Assembly constituencies, everything is positive for the party,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

Samastha’s role

IUML leaders said that the perceived face-off with a section of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama would not affect the party’s prospects. They said there were no major differences between the IUML and the Samastha leadership.

