IUML candidate Navas Kani begins campaign after darshan at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple

March 27, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 07:08 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IUML candidate K. Navas Kani begins his campaign in Rameswaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate and Ramanathapuram sitting MP Navas Kani began his electioneering after offering worship at the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Wednesday.

The MP, who was received by his supporters and members of the alliance partners - DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPIM, VCK, Congress and others, went around the shrine and offered prayers. After pujas were performed, he stepped out of the temple and commenced his campaign.

IUML candidate K. Navas Kani and Minister for Backward Classes and Welfare Raja Kannappan at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Addressing the gathering, DMK leader and Minister Raja Kannappan said that there had been no charges against Mr Navas Kani. He had always been accessible and helped the needy in his constituency. The IUML, which is an ally of the DMK, believed in unity in diversity. Hence, the public should vote for Mr Navas Kani in the ladder symbol.

He also cautioned the people to beware and not get attracted by some candidates who were determined to tell lies and get their votes.

The BJP government led by Narendra Modi had done nothing for Tamil Nadu. Be it during the natural calamity or during the floods, the Centre did not release funds. However, the BJP leaders toured the nook and corner of Tamil Nadu seeking votes.

The DMK leader said that the GST regime had led to several issues for small businesses. Likewise, the fishermen issue had not been solved. He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced several schemes for the fishermen and their families to the tune of ₹1,000 crore a few months back at a conference held in Ramanathapuram district.

Keeping all this in mind, the people should reject the BJP, Mr Kannappan said and added that the DMK and its allies would sweep Tamil Nadu and a new government would be in place on June 4.

Mr Navas Kani candidate spoke at various locations including Pamban, Mandapam and other pockets seeking votes.

