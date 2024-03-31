It’s dull business for election merchandise stores in Tiruchi

March 31, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, the sale of political merchandise in Tiruchi has come down as compared to previous elections.

The cramped Allimal Street is one of the places in the city where the flags of every political party flutter together. The street is the hub for the sale of publicity materials during elections. From party flags, symbols and stickers to caps, banners and badges, you name it, they have it.

Although the election fever has set in and the Tiruchi constituency has already started feeling the political heat, city traders dealing with the sale of campaigning materials are disappointed as they witness a dull business.

“We usually procure publicity materials for political campaigning a few months ahead of elections. But only from the previous election, our sales have gone down completely,” said M. Vinoth Kumar, a trader in Allimal Street.

However, he alleges that the reason for low sales is that the merchandise, including towels and banners, is being bought from Tiruppur and Erode districts in bulk.

Pointing out their business has dampened after the COVID-19 pandemic, G. Rajadurai, another trader, said: “Before the pandemic, party candidates used to order about 15,000 to 20,000 flags and symbols, but this time orders for only around 4,000 have been acquired.”

Until a few years ago, tailors, especially near the Big Bazaar Street and Singarathope areas, had been receiving orders from parties to stitch at least bundles of flags every day. Due to strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), their business was reduced.

According to the traders, the stringent enforcement of MCC by the Election Commission is one of the major reasons for the lukewarm sale of political merchandise. While the e-commerce platforms, which have become a go-to destination for campaign merchandise and accessories, have also contributed to the fall, they added.

However, the traders still have their hopes high as there are about two more weeks before the end of the election campaign.

