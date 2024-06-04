GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

It’s Congress vs BJP in Telangana

BRS relegated to a poor third leading only in one seat

Updated - June 04, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Security personnel keep up vigil inside a counting centre while vote counting is in progress in the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor stadium in Hyderabad on June 04, 2024.

Security personnel keep up vigil inside a counting centre while vote counting is in progress in the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Indoor stadium in Hyderabad on June 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

It is turning out to be a straight contest between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana. Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, the two principal contenders are leading in eight and seven seats respectively. The BRS is trailing far behind leading in just one seat and the MIM is holding on to its bastion the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat with comfortable lead of over 40,000 votes at the end of the fifth round.

Also Read : Telangana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Contrary to expectations of triangular contests in several seats, the trends coming out so far indicated that the BJP has indeed emerged as a major force in Telangana. It’s candidates are leading in Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad constituencies from the first round while BJP candidate from Mahbubnagar D.K. Aruna is engaged in a tight contest with her Congress rival Ch. Vamsichand Reddy.

Also Read : Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

The Congress is maintaining lead in Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhongir, Peddapalle, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubabad and Zahirabad seats. In Medak Congress is at third place but there is hardly any margin between all the three parties.

