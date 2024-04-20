It was easy for me to come out of the palace and be with people like anybody else: Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar

The erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has returned to active politics after two decades with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the family, contesting the election as the BJP candidate in the high-profile Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

The Wadiyar family is now in the political limelight after Srikandatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the four-time MP, steered away from politics following his defeat in Mysuru in 2004. After Srikantadatta Wadiyar’s death, his wife, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, adopted Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar as the heir nine years ago.

The Boston-educated Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar says he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the political plunge and is now busy campaigning, putting up a strong fight in the Chief Minister’s home district.

Mr. Yaduveer Wadiyar took a break from electioneering and spoke to The Hindu at Beerihundi village near Mysuru, recounting his vision and plans for Mysuru and Kodagu.

Excerpts of the interview:

Until last year, you had no plans of joining politics though you were in public life and today you are contesting the polls? How did this happen?

I was seriously considering it for over a year. Early this year it all came together to realise my wish of bringing about change. I had the experience of working in semi-public life and now have the opportunity to understand the needs of society. That’s how the transition took place.

Your father late Srikantadatta Wadiyar was in the Congress and you have joined the BJP. Why?

Times have changed. It is important that individuals in the party are aligned with their interests, beliefs, ideology, principles, and the vision for the country. I thought the BJP best represents my outlook.

Questions were raised about whether you could shed the royal image, blend with people, and reach out to them, moving away from the palace. How do you respond?

That’s a false narrative. My ancestors lived in the palace. It’s a home like any other. Of course, from outside you see it as a palace or a tourist spot. It is true as well. But, it was easy for me to come out and be with people like anybody else. Moreover, I will be available in offices given by the government. Beyond that, I will have another office where they can meet me.

Your opponent in the Congress has dubbed the election as a “battle” between a commoner and the royal. What’s your reply?

People are very much aware of those titles or statuses from another era. That system has served its purpose and we have transitioned to a democracy. In a democracy, people will make a judgement as per the attitude of the individual.

Does your royal position help to garner votes?

I think there is a bond between the people and the palace. Certainly, people are aware of it. People look up to us for the principles of leadership going forward. The bond we share with people is because of good work and not due to the royal background.

Did the Congress approach you ahead of elections?

The party was in touch with everyone for various matters. Feelers were sent as well. But I was clear that if I am joining politics it will be the BJP.

You had spoken in favour of heritage conservation? What will be your stand if elected?

My sentiments for heritage conservation will not change.... The local heritage needs to be protected. Demolition of heritage properties is not the answer. Restoration is the answer. The structural engineers and conservation architects who analysed the Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building (in Mysuru) have echoed the same view.