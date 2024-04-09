Intent to serve people is my biggest qualification, says NTK man

April 09, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 07:27 am IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, a young doctor from Surandai in Tenkasi district, S. Kaushik, has been making visits to almost every village seeking votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an athlete at State-level of CBSE clusters and at 26 years of age, his is unmindful of the scorching sun. Accompanied by a team of party workers and his family members, including his mother, he hits the road early in the morning and in the evening.

Though a novice to electoral politics, he refuses to accept that he does not have any political background. His grandmother, Aranmanai Thaai is the president of Melakalangal panchayat in Tenkasi district. Though he had his school education in a Gulf country, he drew his inspiration from his father’s social work. He has grown up seeing his father organising medical camps, providing financial support to poor students for their education in the past 10 years through a trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even during COVID-19 times, he had organised blood donation camps to help the patients. “The benefits of the trusts has reached people cutting across caste and religious lines,” he says.

Hand in social work

After his graduation in medicine in 2021, he also got involved in social work even while preparing for NEET PG preparation.

NTK founder Seeman’s appeal to the educated youth to enter into politics to protect the next generation literally pulled him into electoral politics. “At the camps I sensed that people needed awareness, not alone of health but also of politics. So my prime motive will be to educate how valuable one’s vote is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Seeman’s ideologies have reached youngsters, but not the people in rural areas. It is disheartening that they are being misled by the two major Dravidian parties,” he says.

On why he preferred Virudhunagar to Tirunelveli, he says: “Virudhunagar soil is as Tamil as my native soil. Besides, I have a lot of relatives here.”

‘It is a skill’

When asked about his strength, he says, “I am qualified to contest, on par with an actor or actor’s son. I look at politics as a skill which can be learnt. But the intent to serve the public has to be engraved in the mind at a young age, as in my case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar constituency houses lot of industrial units, but people lack political awareness. “My prime strategy would be to educate them about their role in electing a proper representative to improve their standard of living.”

Dr. Kaushik says he is happy about the reception he gets in villages. Youngsters recognise him instantly and welcome him by showing the forearm with a clenched fist imitating Mr. Seeman. “This shows that the party has wide appeal. There is a change in the mindset of people,” he says on a confident note.

“Since Virudhunagar is an arid region, I will create green belts across the constituency. I also plan to improve basic civic amenities like drinking water supply and upgrading education and health infrastructure.

On Madurai AIIMS, he says the premier educational institution has been more a political tool than a medical facility for the political parties. He would strive hard to bring it at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.