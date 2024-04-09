Installation of candidates’ names and symbols in voting machines begins in Thoothtukudi

April 09, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 07:34 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Installing names and symbols of candidates in voting machines to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections started in the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency from Tuesday.

Through the randomisation process, the voting machines were allotted for the polling booths located in the six Assembly constituencies. The machines were stored in the tahsildar offices in the Assembly constituencies. Following this, work on installing names and symbols of the candidates in the machines started from Tuesday.

About 12 members from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) were deployed in the six Assembly constituencies to undertake the installation work.

A total of 1,950 Control Units, 3,900 Ballot Units and 2,111 VVPATs would be used in the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakshmipathy along with other officials oversaw the installation work.