Insertion of ballot papers in EVMs begins

April 10, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The process of insertion of ballot papers in Electronic Voting Machines for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency began on Wednesday.

Thirty six candidates are in the fray for the Tiruchi constituency, which comprises of Tiruchi (East), Tiruchi (West), Srirangam, Pudukottai and Gandarvakottai Assembly segments. P. Karuppaiah of the AIADMK, Durai Vaiko of the MDMK and P. Senthilnathan of the AMMK are among the candidates.

The insertion of ballot papers, bearing the names of the candidates and the allotted symbols of them, in EVMs has been taken up in six places in the constituency.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who is also the Returning Officer of the Tiruchi constituency, told The Hindu that the task was carried out in the presence of the agents of candidates and the representatives of political parties. Three ballot units had been attached with the EVMs to accommodate 35 candidates.

The constituency would have 1,665 polling stations. As per the direction of the Election Commission, 5 % of EVMs would be tested with mock poll along with voters verifiable paper trail (VVPT) during the process of commissioning of EVMs. Minimum of 1,000 mock votes would have to be polled to check the functioning of the EVMs.

Only officials and the agents of the candidates would be allowed to register votes in the mock poll. After checking the functioning of EVMs, they would again be kept in the strong rooms of the respective Assembly segments. The process would be completed on Thursday night, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

Ariyalur

Collector J. Annie Marry, who was also the Returning Officer of the Chidambaram constituency, inspected the process of inserting ballot papers in the EVMs on Wednesday.

The task was carried out simultaneously in the six Assembly segments of the constituency such as Ariyalur, Jayamkondam, Kunnam, Kattumannarkoil, Chidambaram and Bhuvanagiri.

Thol. Thirumavalavan of the VCK, M. Chandrahassan of the AIADMK and P. Karthiyayini are among the 14 candidates for the Chidambaram constituency.

Karur

The commissioning of EVMs began at the strong rooms of six Assembly segments of the Karur Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Collector M. Thangavel inspected the insertion of ballot papers in the EVMs and the checking of ballot units and VVPTs.

He said that the process was being carried out in Karur, Krishnarayapuram, Aravakurichi, Vedasandur, Manapparai and Viralimalai. The EVMs were being checked in the presence of agents of candidates and the representatives of the political parties.

S. Jothimani of the Congress, L. Thangavel of the AIADMK and V.V. Senthilnathan of the BJP are among the 54 candidates.