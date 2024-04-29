Indore Lok Sabha seat Congress nominee Akshay Bam withdraws candidature

April 29, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Indore

Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam has withdrawn his nomination from the poll race on April 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official at the State Election Commission confirmed that Mr. Bam has withdrawn his candidature.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates- April 29

Mr. Patwari, as per a video that surfaced online, went to the Returning Officer’s office with BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola and withdrew his candidature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Mr. Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," he said in the post.

Mr. Bam and Mr. Mendola are also seen in the picture and the former is expected to officially join the BJP soon.

The Congress had fielded Mr. Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

(with inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.