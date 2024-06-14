GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian elections largest exercise of electoral franchise: U.S.

U.S. praises India’s historic elections but refrains from commenting on lack of Muslim representation in ruling BJP

Published - June 14, 2024 11:43 am IST - Washington

PTI
File photo of State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

File photo of State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. | Photo Credit: AP

Praising India's elections, the U.S. has described it as the largest exercise of the electoral franchise in any country at any time in history but refrained from commenting on no Muslim representation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the Lok Sabha.

General elections were held in India from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases to elect all 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the election and Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for a record third straight term on June 9.

Selvaperunthagai criticises lack of Muslim representation in Modi’s Cabinet

“We celebrate the election that happened in India; it was the largest exercise of the electoral franchise in any country anytime in history,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters here on June 13 at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question on the recent election results and representation of Muslims in the Indian Parliament. Mr. Miller, however, refrained from responding to such a question asserting that this is for the people of India to decide.

As many as 24 Muslim candidates across the country have won the Lok Sabha elections this year, but none is from the BJP.

Editorial: Continuity and stability: On the Modi government’s new cabinet

“I am just not going to comment on the Indian elections other than what we have said before, which is the electoral matters are matters for the Indian people to decide,” he said.

“For specific results of that election, it’s just not something we comment on,” Mr. Miller said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / USA / India / bjp / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.