ADVERTISEMENT

India needs to be in strong hands of Modi: Uttarakhand Waqf Board head

Published - May 15, 2024 06:15 pm IST - Dehradun

There is no threat to the Constitution or Muslims. Opposition leaders are spreading this lie to mislead the people of the country, says Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said that the country would “suffer if its leadership passes into weak hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The clouds of war hover over the entire world. An atmosphere of chaos and strife grips various countries. In times like these, India needs the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He must get a third term. The country will suffer if its leadership passes into weak hands at this juncture,” Shams told PTI.

He said he prayed for a third consecutive term for Modi so that India continues to grow under his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waqf Board Chairman, along with members of the Muslim community, offered a chadar for Mr. Modi at the Dargah of Sabir Saheb in Haridwar's Piran Kaliyar on May 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We offered a chadar at Piran Kaliyar and raised our hands praying for the formation of a strong government once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the process of development in the country does not get derailed," he said.

‘There is no threat to the Constitution or Muslims’

Under Modi, the benefits of development have reached every section of society, he said. "The last man who never got the benefits of welfare schemes earlier is getting a roof over his head and a toilet. Roads are being built, the country is progressing on every front," he said.

Replying to a question, Mr. Shams said neither Muslims nor the Constitution of India is in danger under Modi's leadership as alleged by the opposition.

"There is no threat to the Constitution or Muslims. The only thing in danger is the shop of some politicians. Opposition leaders are spreading this lie to mislead people of the country, especially Muslims," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US