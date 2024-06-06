India General electon 2024 | 65.79% turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Election Commission

The just-concluded Lok Sabha election saw a total voter turnout of 65.79%, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday. The final voter turnout in the 2019 election was 67.40 %.

The poll body said the final figures for 2024 could change as these do not include postal ballots. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said earlier this week that a total of 64.2 crore voters had exercised their franchise in this election.

Lakshadweep recorded the highest voter turnout at 84% followed by Assam at 81%. The lowest turnout was recorded in Bihar at 56.19%. Uttar Pradesh (56.92%) and Mizoram (56.87%) were the other low turnout states.

The EC said the overall voter turnout for the seventh phase was 63.88%.

Mr. Kumar, along with the two other Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted the list of MPs elected to the 18th Lok Sabha.

“A copy of the notification issued by the Election Commission of India, in terms of Section 73 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, containing the names of the Members elected to the House of the People following the General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, was submitted by them to the President,” a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said.

Once the list of MPs is handed over to the President, the formal process to constitute the Lok Sabha will begin.

The Model Code of Conduct, which had kicked in with the announcement of the election on March 16, also ended from Thursday. The same was informed via a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories.

On Wednesday, the President ordered the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha following a recommendation from the Union Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath on June 9 for a third consecutive term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority. The NDA has won 293 seats, while the Opposition INDIA bloc has got 234 seats.