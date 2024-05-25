General Elections 2024: 59.06% voter turnout in sixth phase

The sixth and penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election saw a voter turnout of 59.06% till 8 p.m. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal, which also reported the highest polling percentage at 78.19%.

In 2019, the voter turnout in the sixth phase was 64.4%.

Even though the lowest turnout of 52% was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat, the Election Commission said it was the highest in many decades for the constituency.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who is the contestant from the seat, staged a sit-in outside Bijbehara police station on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway claiming that her party workers and polling agents were detained. The police, however, said those who had been detained are overground workers (OGWs) and the action was taken to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

The turnout in Bihar was the second lowest at 53.5%.

Urban apathy continued in the seven seats of Delhi, which went to polls, with just 54.48% of the electorate turning out to vote, a figure which many said was due to the searing heat wave prevailing in north India. Haryana, which saw all 10 Lok Sabha seats voting, saw a turnout of 58.37%.

The national capital saw an array of high-profile voters exercise their franchise, including President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The turnout in Uttar Pradesh where 14 seats in the eastern parts of the State went to polls was 54%. Odisha and Jharkhand recorded polling percentages of 60% and 62.74% respectively.

In West Bengal, clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress and BJP candidates in Ghatal, Medinipur and Tamluk Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sporadic incidents of violence were also reported from various parts of Kanthi constituency, while in Medinipur constituency, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul faced “go back” slogans from Trinamool activists. A scuffle also broke out between the BJP and the Trinamool activists, resulting in Central forces rushing to the spot to disperse the mob.

In Tamluk, a group of people shouted slogans against BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

“The Election Commission (EC) of India has received 954 complaints until 11 a.m. from various political parties, alleging EVM malfunctions and agents being stopped from entering booths,” an official of the state poll panel said.

A total of 58 Lok Sabha seats in 8 states and Union Territories voted on Saturday to decide the fate of 889 candidates in fray.

With this phase, polling has been completed in 28 States and Union Territories and in 486 constituencies. Voting is also over for 105 Assembly Constituencies of Odisha. The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats and counting of votes will take place on June 4.

