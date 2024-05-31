Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his whirlwind Lok Sabha poll campaign with a rally in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, closing out his electioneering the way he began - by focussing on a region where he has invested heavily over the years for the BJP to make a mark outside its strongholds.

In the seventh phase of polling to be held on June 1, 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, will go to polls. May 31 will be a silent day. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with hate speeches”, his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh denied that he ever singled out a community for special treatment. “I have been keenly following the political discourse during this election campaign. Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature,” Dr. Singh said in three-page three-page appeal to the voters of Punjab on Thursday.

