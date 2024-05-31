GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

India General Election 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi in Kanyakumari for 2-day meditation at retreat; campaigning for 7th phase ends

As campaigning for seventh phase of Lok Sabha election ends, May 31 is expected to be a silent day

Updated - May 31, 2024 07:36 am IST

Published - May 31, 2024 07:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Bhagwati Amman Temple, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Bhagwati Amman Temple, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his whirlwind Lok Sabha poll campaign with a rally in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, closing out his electioneering the way he began - by focussing on a region where he has invested heavily over the years for the BJP to make a mark outside its strongholds. 

In the seventh phase of polling to be held on June 1, 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, will go to polls. May 31 will be a silent day. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. 

Also Read: India General Election Highlights from May 30

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with hate speeches”, his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh denied that he ever singled out a community for special treatment. “I have been keenly following the political discourse during this election campaign. Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature,” Dr. Singh said in three-page three-page appeal to the voters of Punjab on Thursday.

Follow here for more updates

  May 31, 2024 07:25
    High voltage campaign ends; final phase of polling on June 1

    Curtains came down on May 30 on the high-octane campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which saw political parties try and weave narratives, often acrimonious, over issues ranging from caste, religion, reservation and citizenship.

    The seventh and the last phase of voting will be held on Saturday (June 1) for 57 seats in eight States and union territories, including in Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election for a third term. Among these seats, the BJP had won 25 in 2019. The poll process had begun on April 19 and the counting will be held on June 4.

    Click here to read more...

