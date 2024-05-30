The campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will end today. In this phase, 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, will go to polls. May 31 will be a silent day. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. The first phase was held on 19 April 2024.

On May 28, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her party would complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation trip in Kanyakumari is televised as it would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari on May 30 and meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

An analysis by ADR has revealed that there has been an increase of 104% in the number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2024. According to the report, 751 political parties are participating in 2024 as compared to 677 who participated in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009.

Here are the live updates: