India General Elections LIVE updates | Campaigning for seventh and final phase ends today

Opposition leaders have said that PM Modi’s meditation trip to Kanyakumari would be a violation of Model Code of Conduct if televised

Updated - May 30, 2024 06:55 am IST

Published - May 30, 2024 06:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kendrapara district, on May 29, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kendrapara district, on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will end today. In this phase, 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, will go to polls. May 31 will be a silent day. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. The first phase was held on 19 April 2024. 

Read: India General Elections 2024 Highlights on May 29, 2024

On May 28, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her party would complain to the Election Commission if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation trip in Kanyakumari is televised as it would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit Kanyakumari on May 30 and meditate at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda. 

Also read: PM Modi to meditate at Kanniyakumari for 3 days

An analysis by ADR has revealed that there has been an increase of 104% in the number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2024. According to the report, 751 political parties are participating in 2024 as compared to 677 who participated in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009.

Also read: 104% rise in number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha polls from 2009-24: ADR

Here are the live updates:

  • May 30, 2024 06:55
    West Bengal | In final phase, action shifts to City of Joy and Sundarbans

    Nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Kolkata, its nearby suburbs, and the Sundarbans are going to the polls in the last phase of elections in West Bengal, scheduled on June 1. 

    The region is considered a bastion of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the State’s ruling party had won all the nine seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. In fact, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never won eight of the nine seats, the only exception being Dum Dum, where BJP leader Tapan Sikdar won in the late 1990s.

    As in the rest of the State, the TMC’s campaign was centred around the Chief Minister and Mr. Abhishek Banerjee. Ms. Banerjee has held roadshows in and around Kolkata, walking several kilometres on foot. For the BJP, the Prime Minister held several rallies, including one roadshow in north Kolkata.

    Read the full story here.

  • May 30, 2024 06:53
    PM Modi’s meditation plan violates model code, Congress tells Election Commission

    The two-day meditation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu from May 30 violates the model code of conduct (MCC) and restrictions imposed on a candidate during the silent period, the Congress told the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday. 

    A Congress delegation that included Abhishek Singhvi, Randeep Surjewala and Naseer Hussain argued that either Mr. Modi should hold his meditation on June 1 after polling hours or there should be no media coverage of the event until voting is over.

    Read the full story here.

