Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
India General Elections 2024 updates | Campaigning ends for fifth phase of Lok Sabha poll

49 seats, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, will vote on May 20

Updated - May 19, 2024 07:06 am IST

Published - May 19, 2024 06:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The gathering during a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of party candidate for coming Lok Sabha Election of Delhi, in New Delhi on Saturday.

The gathering during a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of party candidate for coming Lok Sabha Election of Delhi, in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

With the election reaching its end, the campaigning for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha electionended on May 18. A total of 49 seats, including the high-profile constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, will vote in this phase on May 20.

Also read: Lok Sabha constituencies and States going to polls in Phase 5

Election-time seizures in this Lok Sabha polls will soon cross a staggering ₹9,000 crore, the highest in any elections so far, the Election Commission (EC) said on May 18.

The poll body said that agencies have made seizures worth ₹8,889 crore so far and at ₹3,958 crore, drugs amounted to 45% of the loot.

Also read: Live updates of election campaigns on May 18, 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on May 18 that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 “so that the Prime Minister can send anyone he wants to jail”.

Here are the live updates:

  • May 19, 2024 07:06
    Election-time seizures will soon cross all-time high mark of ₹9,000 crore: ECI

    The poll body said that agencies have made seizures worth ₹8,889 crore so far and at ₹3,958 crore, drugs amounted to 45% of the loot.

    The seizures included ₹849.15 crore in cash, liquor worth ₹814.85 crore, drugs worth ₹3,958.85 crore and precious metals worth ₹1,260.33 crore.

    Election-time seizures will soon cross all-time high mark of ₹9,000 crore: ECI

