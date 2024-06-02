Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is projected to win a comfortable majority in the general election that concluded today, exit polls predicted on June 1. The ruling alliance is also projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The exit polls started coming in as soon as the ban imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was lifted at 6:30 p.m.

Also Read | Exit Poll 2024 highlights

An approximate voter turnout of 59.15% was recorded on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls with incidents of violence between TMC and BJP supporters reported in Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, and complaints of EVM glitches and rigging at some booths lodged.

Also Read | India General Election Highlights from June 1

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 a.m. on June 4, the Election Commission said.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh started at 6 a.m. today.