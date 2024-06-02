GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Counting of votes in Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly polls is underway

As Exit Polls predict a clear NDA victory in the Lok Sabha elections, real picture to emerge on June 4

Updated - June 02, 2024 06:47 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 06:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Arunachal Pradesh

An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is projected to win a comfortable majority in the general election that concluded today, exit polls predicted on June 1. The ruling alliance is also projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The exit polls started coming in as soon as the ban imposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) was lifted at 6:30 p.m.

Also Read | Exit Poll 2024 highlights

An approximate voter turnout of 59.15% was recorded on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls with incidents of violence between TMC and BJP supporters reported in Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, and complaints of EVM glitches and rigging at some booths lodged.

Also Read | India General Election Highlights from June 1

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the assembly by-polls will commence at 8 a.m. on June 4, the Election Commission said. 

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh started at 6 a.m. today.

Follow Live updates here:
  • June 02, 2024 06:46
    Sikkim Assembly results: Follow the results live

    In Sikkim, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is eyeing its second term. The young party teamed up with the BJP to brake the domination of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in 2019. Sikkim has 37 Assembly seats and 147 candidates in the fray. 

    ​​

    Sikkim Assembly election results LIVE news: Counting of votes underway for 32 seats

    Sikkim Assembly election results LIVE news: Stay informed with the latest updates, highlights on the 2024 Sikkim Assembly elections from The Hindu.

    ​​

  • June 02, 2024 06:41
    Arunachal Pradesh Assembly results: Follow the results live

    The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has sixty seats, and the BJP, Congress and NPP are the main parties in the fray. Chief Minister Pema Khandu of the BJP and nine others were elected unopposed. 

    ​​

    Arunachal Assembly election results LIVE: BJP wins 10 Assembly seats uncontested, counting for 50 remaining seats begin

    Arunachal Assembly election results LIVE: Stay informed with the latest updates, highlights on the 2024 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections from The Hindu.

    ​​

  • June 02, 2024 06:23
    Counting begins For Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls

    After months of campaigning, elections have come to an end, and it is time to know the results. Today, we will know who won the mandate to Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The counting for 50 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim is currently underway.

