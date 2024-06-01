GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India General Election 2024 LIVE updates | Voting for the seventh and final phase is set to begin

57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh all set to vote in the last phase

Updated - June 01, 2024 06:29 am IST

Published - June 01, 2024 06:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Election officials make preparations at a polling station in Almi, the village hosting a remote polling station, on the day of the seventh and final phase of the general elections, in Himachal Pradesh, on June 1, 2024.

Election officials make preparations at a polling station in Almi, the village hosting a remote polling station, on the day of the seventh and final phase of the general elections, in Himachal Pradesh, on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As the Lok Sabha elections draw to a close, voters in 57 constituencies across seven states will exercise their right in the seventh and final phase. PM Modi is seeking a third term in his constituency Varanasi. 

The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

Also Read: India General Election Highlights from May 31

Congress has said they have lodged 117 complaints with the Election Commission of India, which included 14 complaints against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 8 against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 3 against the union Home Minister Amit Shah, besides other leaders of the BJP. 

Meanwhile, thirteen poll personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur died at a hospital in Mirzapur following high fever and high blood pressure, its principal said. The exact reason for the deaths is being ascertained, he said. The deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer’s office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team. 

Follow live updates here:

  • June 01, 2024 06:29
    Voters in 57 seats to choose their representatives today

    The world’s largest polling exercise to elect the 18th Lok Sabha will end today after one and a half months with 57 parliamentary constituencies going to the polls in the seventh and final phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting in this phase from Varanasi.

    Marathon Lok Sabha polling exercise ends with seventh phase on June 1

    2024 Lok sabha polls phase 6: PM Modi’s Varanasi constituency among 57 Lok Sabha seats going to polls; voting takes place in 42 Odisha Assembly seats

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / India / election / bjp / Lok Sabha

