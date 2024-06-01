As the Lok Sabha elections draw to a close, voters in 57 constituencies across seven states will exercise their right in the seventh and final phase. PM Modi is seeking a third term in his constituency Varanasi.

The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. Congress spokesperson and media department chairperson Pawan Khera said the voters have cast their votes and their verdict has been secured.

Congress has said they have lodged 117 complaints with the Election Commission of India, which included 14 complaints against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 8 against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 3 against the union Home Minister Amit Shah, besides other leaders of the BJP.

Meanwhile, thirteen poll personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur died at a hospital in Mirzapur following high fever and high blood pressure, its principal said. The exact reason for the deaths is being ascertained, he said. The deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer’s office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team.

