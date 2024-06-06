India General election 2024 | TMC unhappy with ‘wait and watch’ policy of INDIA bloc

The Trinamool Congress is not wholly satisfied with the INDIA bloc’s strategy of taking the “appropriate steps” at the “appropriate time”, arguing that the Opposition does not have the luxury of sitting around for the next five years. Lobbying for more votaries for the party’s position, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting between Mr. Banerjee and Mr. Yadav comes a day after the INDIA meeting where it was resolved that the bloc, while remaining vigilant, would wait and watch. During the meeting, according to sources, Mr. Banerjee had suggested that the resolution should include a sentence categorically stating that the group would keep its doors open for Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). But this suggestion was rejected, as many others felt that the bloc need not spell it out.

More parleys expected

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Banerjee had a sidebar with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha too. Sources say that the TMC leader will be holding more one-on-one meetings with the other constituents of the bloc.

“We don’t have the luxury of sitting around for the next five years. We have to strike now,” a senior TMC leader said, indicating many parleys across the NDA and INDIA over the coming days. At the meeting, Mr. Banerjee had also said that three BJP MPs are in touch with his party and could change sides. The Congress, meanwhile, has added two Independent MPs to its ranks, reaching a tally of 101 seats.

“Modi’s BJP ran the government in India for 10 years. He and his government have been REJECTED. That is the starting point. We move forward from here,” the TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said when asked about the way forward for the Opposition alliance.

