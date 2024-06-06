India General election 2024 | Modi has said he is open to all suggestions and NDA is a platform to discuss everything: Chirag Paswan

With the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) set to begin a third term, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan speaks to The Hindu on election results, coalition politics and his expectations from the government. Edited excerpts.

LJP (RV) had a 100% strike rate winning all seats it fought, but your ally BJP fell short of the 370-plus target they set for themselves. What do you think went wrong for them?

At times, you set such high goals for yourself that if you fall short, people start asking questions. It is not easy for a government to come back to power for a third time. This has happened only for the second time in seven decades, with a Prime Minister returning for a third consecutive term. The alliance will need to introspect on why it did not reach the 400-seat target. But this exercise will have to wait till government formation. I am not sure if I should say this on record, but in yesterday’s [Wednesday] meeting of NDA allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is open to all suggestions and that this platform is open for all discussions. And I am confident that in the 2029 election, we will achieve the 400-seat target.

But the Opposition claims that this is a mandate against Mr. Modi and defeat for his arrogant style of governance. Your thoughts.

Calling someone arrogant is the easiest and cliched way to deride them. Anyone who has met our PM knows that he is the most humble person, who is easily available, and open to suggestions.

But with the BJP at 240 - several seats shy of majority - do you believe allies will have more space?

We always had a space in the NDA. In 2018, following strong protests from the LJP, the NDA government had stepped in to restore the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 which the Supreme Court had struck down. It clearly illustrates that the PM heard and responded to us.

One of the key narratives of the 2024 election was that “reservation” was in danger. Your comments.

The Opposition ran a false narrative. I believe those raising such doubts are the ones who do not trust Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar’s vision. The Constitution is indestructible, it is not a joke. No one can end reservation. In 2015 too, the Opposition played on this fear in Bihar, but such fake contrived narratives won’t work every time. Why would the PM who has worked for 25 years under this Constitution take any step to destroy it?

What is your party’s stand on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which many expect Mr. Modi to push for in his third term?

It is too early to comment on UCC, there is no draft in place. We need to understand India is a country of plurality and diversity. To bring all these varied cultural identities under one umbrella is a gigantic task. For example, in Uttarakhand where the State government has implemented the UCC, tribals have been exempted. The problem is that the UCC is only seen through the communal perspective and ends up being treated as a divisive issue. We forget that there are various regional variations in Hinduism too. In the end, the UCC will be adopted only through consensus within the alliance, after taking into account every ally’s suggestions and addressing their apprehensions.

Do you think the Vajpayee Model of NDA should be followed with a convenor and organised structure of consultations?

In due course, everything will be settled. The BJP has expertly handled the coordination so far.