India developed into an economically strong nation under the leadership of Modi, says Yatnal

April 27, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Yadgir

“India has become one of the strongest nations on a global level in ten years under the leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The country was in 16th place in the list of nations that are economically strong. But, India is now in fifth place,” Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said.

He was addressing a roadshow in Shahapur to seek votes for Raja Amareshwar Naik, the BJP candidate in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency, on Saturday.

Mr. Yatnal said the people of the country were fed up with the bad governance delivered by the then UPA government as corruption incidents involving several lakhs of crores had surfaced. Therefore, people decided to make changes and massively supported the BJP to form a stable government to protect the nation’s interests and those of its citizens.

“Mr. Modi had delivered corruption-free and pro-people governance in his ten-year term as Prime Minister, implemented many projects, and brought about changes in the administration. He strongly stood up for the people when the whole country was suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of his encouragement, scientists produced vaccines, which the affected people got administered to save lives. The Modi government also exported vaccines to other countries that were in need.”

He triggered the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take money from one hand by increasing bus fairs and liquor prices and giving it to people with another hand. “The Chief Minister declared five guarantees that are not properly reaching beneficiaries. He committed to give 10 kg of rice at no cost. Now, he is saying that ₹170 has been transferred directly to the beneficiaries account. But, there is an inconsistency in transferring cash.”

Mr. Yatnal requested that voters elect Raja Amareshwar Naik to strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi to become Prime Minister for another term. “If you register more than 80% of the votes, Raja Amareshwar Naik will easily win with a margin of five lakh votes,” he added. Mr. Naik, Ameen Reddy Yalagi, Chadrashekhar Subedar, Guru Kama, Basavaraj Veebhutihalli, and others were present.