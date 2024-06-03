India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing, he said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world's largest electoral exercise.

On social media memes calling election commissioners 'Laapataa Gentlemen', Mr. Kumar said, "We were always here, never went missing."

"Now memes can say the 'Laapataa Gentlemen' are back," he said.

