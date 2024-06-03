GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Addressing a press briefing, he said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world's largest electoral exercise

Updated - June 03, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi on June 3, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi on June 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

"India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year," said Mr. Kumar.

On social media memes calling election commissioners 'Laapataa Gentlemen', Mr. Kumar said, "We were always here, never went missing."

"Now memes can say the 'Laapataa Gentlemen' are back," he said.

