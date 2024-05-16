ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA block will rotate PM’s chair among Mamata, Stalin and Lalu: Amit Shah in Bihar

Updated - May 16, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 04:45 pm IST - Madhubani (Bihar)

I must say running the country is not like running a grocery store. If a situation like COVID pandemic arises, can they save the country? Home Minister Amit Shah asked

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls in Sitamarhi district on May 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 16 claimed that the INDIA bloc was planning to rotate the PM's chair among its constituents if voted to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing an election rally in Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the senior BJP leader asserted that the country needs a strong prime minister and not "one on a yearly basis".

‘No harm in taking a break’: Prashant Kishor tells Rahul Gandhi

"They (INDIA bloc) don't have a face for the PM's post. The country has decided to give Modi ji a third term. But, can you tell me who will be the INDIA bloc's PM candidate? They are not coming to power at any cost... but still... will Mamata Banerjee become the PM or M.K. Stalin or Lalu Prasad?

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have decided to rotate the PM's chair among themselves. I must say running the country is not like running a grocery store. If a situation like COVID pandemic arises, can they save the country? Will they be able to protect the country from terrorists? India needs a strong PM and not one on yearly basis," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Claiming that the northern region of Bihar was earlier witnessing cattle smuggling, he said, "The NDA government is against cow slaughter... we will not allow it at any cost."

On the Centre's decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), Mr. Shah claimed, "It was a right decision as PFI wanted to make the country an Islamic state."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US