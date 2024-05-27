INDIA bloc will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 27 took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Parmatma’ remark while addressing three election rallies in Bihar in support of INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) bloc candidates.

He claimed that Mr. Modi is not going to become the Prime Minister as the wave of INDIA bloc is there in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Gandhi said the INDIA bloc would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Addressing an election rally in Bakhtiyarpur, Mr. Gandhi said, “PM says that he does not take decisions, but it is taken by Parmatma. He says that he is not biological but a messenger of Parmatma. You know why he has brought up the Parmatma story? Because when ED [Enforcement Directorate] will ask him about Adani after elections, he will say that he doesn’t know anything about it, and he was asked to do so by Parmatma.”

In one of the interviews to a news channel, Mr. Modi had said that when his mother was alive, he believed he was born biologically but after she passed away, based on his experiences, he was convinced that God had sent him.

Mr. Modi had also said that the energy he gets could not be from “my biological body but was bestowed upon him by God.”

“Narendra Modi ji, don’t give long speeches. Just tell how much employment have you provided to the youth of Bihar? You talked about giving jobs to two crore youth but did not give jobs to anyone. Earlier, youth could join the Army and public sector, but Narendra Modi has closed all the sectors,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The Congress leader claimed that the INDIA bloc would form the government on June 4 when results would be announced. Lashing out at the Prime Minister over the Agniveer scheme, Mr. Gandhi announced that his government would end the scheme as soon as it formed the government at the Centre.

“We will scrap the Agniveer scheme by tearing it and throwing it in the dustbin. The Army has not brought this scheme, Narendra Modi has imposed the Agniveer scheme on the Army. Narendra Modi has turned Indian soldiers into labourers in the Army,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Permanent jobs

The Congress leader said when the INDIA bloc government was formed then it would start permanent jobs and permanent pension schemes in the same manner as recruitment in service was done earlier in the Army.

Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Displaying a book on the Indian Constitution, Mr. Gandhi said this was an election to save the Constitution and the BJP leaders want to change it.

He listed the Congress’s guarantees pointing out that under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women from poor families would get ₹1 lakh annually; every educated youth will first get a permanent job in which he will get ₹1 lakh annually. Mr. Gandhi said farmers would get legal guarantee of MSP (Minimum Support Price), their loans would be waived off and workers would get daily wages of ₹400 under the MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) apart from doubling the wages of Asha and Anganwadi workers.

Mr. Gandhi addressed the first rally in Bakhtiyarpur under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat where Congress candidate Ansul Avijit is up against sitting BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. Mr. Avijit is son of former Speaker Meira Kumar. The second rally was in Paliganj under Patliputra Lok Sabha seat in favour of RJD candidate Misa Bharti, the eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad, who is locked in a direct contest against sitting BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav.

In Paliganj, as soon as Mr. Gandhi arrived, the stage caved in, but nothing untoward happened as security guards swung into action and Ms. Bharti was also found holding his hand.

The Congress leader addressed the last rally in Bhojpur under the Ara Lok Sabha seat where the contest is between BJP candidate R.K. Singh and CPI-(ML)L candidate Sudama Prasad.