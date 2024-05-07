INDIA bloc will give quota to Muslims by changing Constitution: BJP over Lalu Prasad's remarks

May 07, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's remarks on Muslim quota have made it clear that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc will provide reservation to the minority community by making changes in the Constitution's fundamental structure, the Bharatiya Janata Party d(BJP) charged on May 7.

The BJP's allegation against the opposition alliance came after the RJD president said he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav said that full reservation should be provided to Muslims. This word, 'pura ka pura' [full], used by him in his statement, is very serious. This makes it clear that they [INDIA bloc] want to provide reservation to Muslims from the share of SCs, STs and OBCs," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference at the party headquarters New Delhi.

He claimed that the suspicion being raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP about the INDIA bloc's plan to change the Constitution to give reservations to Muslims from the share of the SCs, STs and OBCs is turning out to be true from Mr. Prasad's statement.

"This also makes one more thing clear that for the RJD, Muslims have become primary and Yadavs secondary," Mr. Trivedi added.

The BJP spokesperson said it has been clearly mentioned in the Constitution that reservation can not be provided based on religion.

"They want to change the fundamental structure of the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims," he said, adding several other leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi have been talking about providing reservation to Muslims if voted to power.

