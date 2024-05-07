ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc will give quota to Muslims by changing Constitution: BJP over Lalu Prasad's remarks

May 07, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP accuses RJD of planning to change Constitution for Muslim reservation, raising concerns about INDIA bloc’s intentions

PTI

File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's remarks on Muslim quota have made it clear that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc will provide reservation to the minority community by making changes in the Constitution's fundamental structure, the Bharatiya Janata Party d(BJP) charged on May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalu bats for Muslim reservation, PM Modi accuses Oppn. not to see ‘beyond appeasement’

The BJP's allegation against the opposition alliance came after the RJD president said he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav said that full reservation should be provided to Muslims. This word, 'pura ka pura' [full], used by him in his statement, is very serious. This makes it clear that they [INDIA bloc] want to provide reservation to Muslims from the share of SCs, STs and OBCs," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference at the party headquarters New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding how Muslims get reservations in India

He claimed that the suspicion being raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP about the INDIA bloc's plan to change the Constitution to give reservations to Muslims from the share of the SCs, STs and OBCs is turning out to be true from Mr. Prasad's statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This also makes one more thing clear that for the RJD, Muslims have become primary and Yadavs secondary," Mr. Trivedi added.

Lalu's statement favouring reservation to Muslims violates spirit of Mandal Commission: Janata Dal (United)

The BJP spokesperson said it has been clearly mentioned in the Constitution that reservation can not be provided based on religion.

"They want to change the fundamental structure of the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims," he said, adding several other leaders of the INDIA bloc, including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi have been talking about providing reservation to Muslims if voted to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US