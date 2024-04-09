INDIA bloc will extend job scheme from 100 to 150 days, says Kanimozhi

April 09, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 07:29 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The INDIA bloc, if elected to power in the ensuing Lok Sabha election, would increase the 100-day MGNREGA scheme to 150 days, and the wages to ₹400, said DMK leader Kanimozhi here on Tuesday.

Seeking votes for IUML candidate Nawaz Kani, an ally of the DMK, who is contesting in ladder symbol from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency for the second time, she said that the manifesto released by the Congress has been widely welcomed and the DMK too supported to ensure that the daily wage earners were given guaranteed work and compensation across the nation.

She said that Mr. Nawaz Kani, who has been instrumental in saving families and their dependents whenever they were stranded overseas, is also appreciated for being accessible to the common man in the constituency.

The DMK government under the leadership of M.K. Stalin would bring in the much hyped Cauvery river water to the district for which ₹2,818 crore had been earmarked. The works were underway in Karur district and the people would get potable water here soon.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Ms. Kanimozhi said that it had not only failed in all spheres, but their failures had also made lives miserable for a majority of the population. Thus, the days are numbered for the exit of the BJP and a new era would begin from June.

The 100-day MGNREGA scheme had not been getting funds from the Centre. As a result, the programme had almost come to a standstill. The BJP government had various other priorities, she charged.

She campaigned in Sayalkudi, S Mariyur, Naripaiyur, Kannirarajapuram and other areas in the Ramanathapuram constituency.