INDIA bloc to hold 'maha rally' in Delhi on March 31 to 'safeguard democracy', says AAP's Gopal Rai

March 24, 2024 03:21 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - New Delhi

“All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this ‘maha rally’ to safeguard the country’s interests and democracy,” AAP leader Gopal Rai said

PTI

AAP leaders Atishi Singh, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj with Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely and others during a press conference of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders, in New Delhi on March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Opposition INDIA bloc will hold a “maha rally” at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to “safeguard the country’s interests and democracy”, AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Marchh 24.

The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on March 21 sent the AAP national convenor to the Central agency’s custody till March 28.

Addressing a press conference, INDIA bloc allies the AAP and the Congress announced the rally.

“We will hold a ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event,” Mr. Rai, the AAP’s Delhi convenor, said.

“Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this ‘maha rally’ to safeguard the country’s interests and democracy,” Mr. Rai added.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress’ Delhi unit chief, alleged that Opposition parties are not being given a level playing field and highlighted the freezing of his party’s accounts and the arrest of a chief minister.

“The March 31 ‘maha rally’ will not only be a political one but a call to save the country’s democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre,” he added.

