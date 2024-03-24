INDIA bloc to hold 'maha rally' in Delhi on March 31 to 'safeguard democracy', says AAP's Gopal Rai

“We will hold a ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event,” Mr. Rai, the AAP’s Delhi convenor, said.
“Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this ‘maha rally’ to safeguard the country’s interests and democracy,” Mr. Rai added.
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress’ Delhi unit chief, alleged that Opposition parties are not being given a level playing field and highlighted the freezing of his party’s accounts and the arrest of a chief minister.
“The March 31 ‘maha rally’ will not only be a political one but a call to save the country’s democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre,” he added.