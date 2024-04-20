GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc to foil BJP's attempt to scrap Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also scoffed at claims of the BJP that it will win more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that "their tally will not go past 150"

April 20, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Bhahalpur (Bihar)

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting. File.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 20 accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of trying to "scrap" the Constitution, but vowed that the opposition bloc INDIA would foil its attempt.

Addressing an election rally at Bhagalpur, his first in Bihar, Mr. Gandhi also scoffed at claims of the BJP that it will win more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that "their tally will not go past 150".

Lok Sabha election 2024 updates April 20, 2024

"The INDIA bloc is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution which the BJP-RSS combine is trying to scrap," Mr. Gandhi said.

The former Congress president also alleged, "Whatever the country's poor, Dalits and tribals have got, it is because of the Constitution. If the Constitution is scrapped, all things will come to an end." Mr. Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi government with being pro-super rich, claiming that "under its rule, merely 22 people hold wealth that is equivalent to what 70 per cent of the population has. We want to change that".

He also spoke about promises made by the Congress in its manifesto, like scrapping the 'Agniveer' scheme and right to apprenticeship.

