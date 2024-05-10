ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc storm arriving in U.P., Modi will not become PM: Rahul Gandhi

Published - May 10, 2024 03:22 pm IST - Kannauj

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, "Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India."

PTI

Samajwadi party national president and lok sabha canadidate from Kannuaj constituency Akhilesh Yadav along with former congress president Rahul Gandhi during election rally, in Kannauj , Uttar Pradesh on Friday on May 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 10 and asserted that Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, "Take it in writing, Narendra Modi will not become the prime minister of India."

Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party, both constituents of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the opposition bloc, Mr. Gandhi said, "An INDIA bloc storm is arriving in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is going to face its biggest defeat in the state."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Yadav and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also addressed the rally.

Kannauj goes to the polls on May 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US