INDIA bloc raising issue of changing Constitution out of desperation: Ravi Shankar Prasad

April 30, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Patna:

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on April 30 made an attempt to corner both Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over the debate of changing the Constitution and reservation saying they are making such statements out of desperation.

“Congress and RJD are saying that if BJP comes to power, it will change the Constitution. The NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power for 10 years but has not even touched the Constitution. Rather, the NDA government gave constitutional rights to OBC (Other Backward Classes) and also set up an OBC commission. We changed the curse of Triple Talaq and strengthened the economically weak people. Ramnath Kovind, who comes from the Dalit community, was made the President and the tribal woman Droupadi Murmu was given the highest post in the country,” Mr. Prasad said while addressing the media in Patna.

Attacking the Congress party, Mr. Prasad asserted that Congress imposed President’s rule 90 times in the country, out of which 50 times were imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Mr. Prasad alleged that during the Ram Mandir movement, the government was toppled not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Taking a dig at RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, the BJP said that when Emergency was imposed in the country Mr. Lalu Prasad also went to jail and today he says that the Constitution is in danger.

Mr. Prasad stressed that the Constitution is eternal, permanent and respectable and if at all the Constitution is unsafe today, it is because of the thinking of Congress and its allies.

He also opined that BJP has been in favour of reservation since the beginning and reservation for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), OBC will remain in the country and no one should have any doubt in this. He claimed that Muslims are being included in OBC in Karnataka, despite having no reservation on the basis of religion in the Constitution.

“Rahul Gandhi is talking about conducting property surveys, which means he is talking about snatching the property. Rahulji, if you had to take the property then you should have said that you will seize the property of fodder scam and bitumen scam accused. It is not Rahul Gandhi’s but Maoist thinking that is dominating him,” Mr. Prasad alleged.

