ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc promotes cow slaughter, remain vigilant, Yogi Adityanath tells voters in U.P.

Published - May 24, 2024 11:58 pm IST - Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath said before 2014, terror attacks instilled fear among the masses, but the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre “cracked down on terrorism” and “taught Pakistan a lesson”.

Mayank Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a campaign rally in Kushinagar on May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that the INDIA bloc aims to promote cow slaughter and cautioned the public to not become participants in this ‘sin’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People in the Opposition alliance are Ramdrohi (anti-Ram), they would even want to permit cow slaughter,” Mr. Adityanath said at a rally in support of BJP candidate from Kushinagar Vijay Kumar Dubey.

“The INDIA bloc claims that if it comes to power, it let minorities eat whatever they want. Is there any difference in the food of minorities and the majority? The Congress is discussing promoting cow slaughter. Will you become a partner in this sin? You need to be vigilant,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister targeted the Congress for allegedly saying that minorities have the first right over the country’s resources. “Does it mean our Dalits and backward classes have secondary rights,” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Adityanath said the Musahar community in Kushinagar district starved when the Samajwadi Party was in power. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, each Musahar family is benefitting from government schemes and has a house, a land lease and a ration card, he said.

The BJP leader said before 2014, terror attacks instilled fear among the masses, but the Narendra Modi-led BJP government cracked down on terrorism, he said. “Our government took decisive steps, revoked Article 370, which was the foundation of terrorism. We taught tough lessons to Pakistan. Now, even when a firecracker explodes, Pakistan promptly denies involvement,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US