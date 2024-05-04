INDIA bloc govt's first decision will be to waive off farmers' loans: Akhilesh

May 04, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Budaun (UP)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on May 04 said that if elected to power, the INDIA bloc government's first decision will be to waive off farmers' loans and claimed that the BJP is set to be wiped out in the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally in support of SP candidate Akshay Yadav, the former chief minister said, "They cheated the farmers. They waived off the loans of 16,000 crore of big industrialists but the loans of farmers were not waived off." The SP and INDIA bloc's first decision after forming the government on June 4 will be to waive off farmers' loans across the country, he added.

SP leaders Shivpal Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav also shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav at the rally in Firozabad. SP candidate from Firozabad Akshay Yadav is the son of Ramgopal Yadav.

Accusing the BJP of not giving jobs to youngsters and leaking exam papers, he said, “The BJP also cheated the farmers. Their income has not increased but prices of everything have gone up.”

"We will give free data and atta (flour) to the poor. This will not only help the poor get nutrition, but will also enable their children to use the free data to study and excel in life," he said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Nadha town of Budaun, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the third phase of elections on May 7, the public will throw BJP seven miles away. This phase is going to wipe them out. In the first two phases, the people have overturned the BJP and in the third, the people are going to wipe out these people." "They will be wiped out because they have not left any section with which they have not indulged in fake talks. If we take the last ten years into account, all their talks and promises have turned out to be false," Mr. Yadav said.

"These people (BJP) were saying that they will double the income of farmers, but today when a farmer calculates his income, he gets worried that the cost of the produce and profits are not in keeping with the inflation, the government is not able to provide what the cost of the produce should be," he said.

The result is that even after hard work, our farmers are not happy, the people of the villages are not happy, he alleged.

"Those who said they would double the income, brought three black laws for the farmers. Their conspiracy was to take away the land of the farmers and capture their produce also. But we want to congratulate our farmers that they went and staged a protest in Delhi. The farmers stood firm until the government withdrew all the three black laws," he said.

The SP president said the farmers' fight is not over yet. "These are the same people who are moving away from giving an MSP (minimum support price).

"This time, the Samajwadi Party and the INDI Alliance have decided that after the formation of the government, they will work to make the poor farmers happy by giving them the legal right to MSP," he said.

Budaun and Firozabad will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Aditya Yadav, son of senior party leader Shivpal Yadav, from Budaun.

