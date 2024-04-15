‘INDIA alliance which promises to protect Indian Constitution should be the choice of people’

April 15, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 07:07 am IST - MADURAI

After careful perusal of the election manifestos of political parties, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu, has have decided to extend support to candidates of INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha election as it has ensured that it would protect the Constitution of India, said its general secretary P. B. Prince Gajendra Babu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the press here on Monday, he said that the 10 years of the BJP government has resulted in taking absolute control over all sectors of society, particularly education. They have made it almost impossible for people from lower rungs of the society from pursuing the education of their choice.

Moreover, most of the public-funded educational institutions - from schools to universities - were being handed over to the private players in the name of public-private partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about PM SHRI schools scheme, Mr. Babu termed it as a discriminatory system as only few Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya schools were branded as PM SHRI schools while the rest were deprived of the facilities and opportunities that were available to the PM SHRI branded schools.

While NEET already blocks entry of students from underprivileged families to medical colleges, introduction of CUET will form another block for these students to enter arts and science colleges. It will result in several students discontinuing their studies after school, he said.

“This system will only lead to creation of more private coaching centres and enabling them to flourish. This will be the beginning of turning education into a commodity followed by which a market value will be fixed for all courses and examinations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The implication of seeing education as a commodity will push children into a consumeristic world instead of allowing them to grow into socially-conscious and responsible citizens,” Mr. Babu added.

On inequality in National Education Policy 2020, he said that if the policy in its present form was to be implemented by 2030, there would be no public-funded higher education institutions in the country.

“The arrogance of the BJP and its leadership stems from the fact that it has ruled for a decade and feels that it is invincible. This makes the statement, ‘Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely“ very much true for the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Babu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Constitution of India, the ultimate sovereign power is vested in people who, through their ballots, give government the sovereign power through their elected representatives.

“This clarifies that people are not mere voters, but they have the duty to ensure that candidates of political parties which have assured to protect the public sector, provide education, health and jobs through the public funded State institutions are elected to power.”

The INDIA alliance parties, which have assured that the public-funded institutions would be strengthened and Planning Commission would be restored, have given the confidence that they will uphold the cherished values of spirit of freedom, democracy and fraternity enshrined in the Indian Constitution, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.